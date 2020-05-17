Melvin B. Harkins, 98, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA, passed away on May 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Renard Harkins, with whom he shared 76 years of marriage. Mel was born in Landenberg, PA, the son of George R. Harkins and Hazel Weaver Harkins. Mel is survived by his daughter, Linda (William) Heineman of Cincinnati, OH; 2 grandsons, David Heineman of Costa Mesa, CA and John (Amanda) Heineman of Irvine, CA; and great-granddaughter, Emma, of Irvine.
Before moving to Garden Spot Village in 1998, Mel was a longtime resident of Avondale, PA, where he was very active in community affairs. The Boy Scouts of America, the Avondale Borough Council and the Avon Grove School District were all recipients of Mel's time and energy. A veteran of World War II, Mel spent his entire professional career as an Engineer with the DuPont Company.
The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff of Springwood Unit at Garden Spot Village for the compassionate care that was given Mel during his stay. The care and support given by Hospice is also greatly appreciated.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mel's name to Garden Spot Village (memo line: Woodshop Renovation and Expansion Project), 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557, or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Burial will be private. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
