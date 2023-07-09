Melvin A. "Skip" Frantz of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the age of 80. Born in Lebanon, PA on November 2, 1942, Skip was the only child of the late Melvin W. Frantz and Sarah J. (Kale) Frantz. He was married to his beloved wife, Sandra K. (Hanna) with whom he would have celebrated 59 years of marriage this November.
After graduating from Hempfield High School in 1960, entered the U.S. Air Force and then went on to work for more than 32 years as a rural mail carrier until his retirement from the Columbia Post Office in 2001. The year of his retirement he was awarded the "Million Mile Safe Driving Award" which promoted both longevity on the job as well as his accident free driving record for the length of his career.
Following his retirement, Skip worked as a custodian at the Columbia Junior/Senior High School and later worked part-time as a bagger at Giant in Elizabethtown, PA.
In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by his son Scott M. Frantz. He is survived by his wife Sandra K. Frantz; daughter Michele S. Phillips, wife of Christopher S. Phillips, Fayetteville, PA; grandchildren Larissa K., wife of Joshua Mann, Columbia, PA, Katrina M., wife of Michael Hotaling, Reading, PA, Derek P. Frantz, Louisville, Kentucky, and Katherine L. Phillips, Nathan C. Phillips, and Andrew J. Phillips, Fayetteville, PA; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Skip was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State football fan.
At Skip's request, there will be no public viewing. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »