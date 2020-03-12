Melvin A. "Pepper" Martin, 86, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jacob A. and Ruth Groff Martin. Pepper was the loving husband of Lorraine Saylor Martin who died in 2005. He was a faithful member of Lititz Church of the Brethren and was a proud graduate of McCaskey High School. Pepper operated heavy machinery for the former Martin Excavating and various other companies throughout his years. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts and spending time with his beloved family. Pepper had a servant's heart and often volunteered for Habitat for Humanity alongside his wife.
Surviving are children: Linda J. Mason, of Mountville, Michael D. Martin, of Lancaster, step daughters; Linda G. Flynn (Tim), Laurie G. Lefever (Gary), both of Lititz, eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren (and one on the way), and two sisters, Helen Strathmyer, of Lancaster, and Mary Jean Anderson (James) of Willow Street. Preceding him in death are a son, Steven A. Martin, three brothers, Jacob T., Robert G., John G. Martin, and a sister, Mildred Bunting.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pepper's funeral service at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 until the time of service. Interment will be in South Annville Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Melvin's name to Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Hospice of Lancaster County, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »