Melva Violet Ebersole, 91, passed away August 20, 2021 in Elizabethtown, PA. Preceded in death by her husband, Galen Zug Ebersole, they had three sons together; Dennis (Rosie) Emmaus, PA; Gary (Noriko) Chicago, IL, and Ronald (Jill) Cherry Springs, PA. Melva had eight grandchildren; Aimee Ebersole, Gabriel Ebersole, Christina (Tony Acuri) Ebersole, Matthew Ebersole, Maiko Ebersole, Koji Ebersole, Jun Ebersole, and Kentaro Ebersole, as well as 9 great-grandchildren; Colin, Tyler, Riley, Jaxon, Olivia, Andrew, Benjamin, Kenji and Kimiko .
She took great pride in the accomplishments of all her progeny. A loving wife and mother, Melva worked most of her adult life to support her family as a bookkeeper, secretary, administrative assistant, store manager, and real estate broker.
Melva was the daughter of Adam Kline, Sr. and Mae Flory Kline. She is survived by her younger sister, Miriam "Dolly" Hoffman (Tom) in Newmanstown, PA. She was preceded in death by her sisters; Meda Leed, Dorothy Martin, Elva Horst, Kathryn Hess, Thelma DeBord and brother, Adam "Junie" Kline, Jr.
No funeral services.
