Melody S. Burkhart, 69, of New Holland, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Her husband of 45 years, Jay David Burkhart, survives.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late James and Mae (Foltz) Kraft.
Melody worked as a clerk for Amelia's Grocery Outlet in the corporate office.
She attended St. Stephen Reformed Church and enjoyed basket-weaving, hermit crabs, and her dog.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children: David married to Stacie Burkhart, Manheim and Amanda married to Dave Williams, Phoenixville, four grandchildren and three sisters, Wendy Carbahol, Akron, Mary Ann Kraft, Ephrata, and Penny Kraft, FL.
A service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at ww.groffeckenroth.com.