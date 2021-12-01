Melody Ann Petersheim, 55, of York, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Melody was born on July 28, 1966, in Bronx, New York. She was the daughter of the late Esther Mae Petersheim. Glad Tiding (GT) Mennonite Church in the Bronx was a pivotal point in the life of Melody. It was during these early years that she came into her Christian faith. Melody was baptized on May 14, 1978, at the Wakefield Grace United Methodist Church in New York City.
Melody had worked as a Certified PA Evaluator for the County of Lancaster in the Property Assessment Office for 26 years. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, family, and close friends. Melody volunteered at the Water Street Rescue Mission. She enjoyed playing the Hand and Foot card game with friends.
Melody is survived by her daughter, Kayla Nwabueze of York; granddaughter, Esther Herbert; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn Murray and Dr. James G. Murray, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA; niece and nephew, Imani J. Murray and James G. Murray III; brother, Eugene Davis of Lancaster, PA; aunt and uncle, Naomi and Alvin Lapp; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Petersheim.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 2 PM at Mellingers Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
