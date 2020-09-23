Melo C. "Mel" Herman, 83, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia. Born in Augusta County, VA, he was the son of the late Melo and Mary Markley Herman. Mel was the loving husband of the late Helen Hershey Herman who died in November of 2015.
A life-long mason, Mel worked for numerous building contractors in Lancaster County. He was a member of Chiques United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. Mel enjoyed spending time at the family cabin he built with his sons in Juniata County. His interests included: Hunting, Fishing, and being in the outdoors.
Surviving are two sons: Stephen C. husband of Pamela K. Herman of Manheim, Jeffrey A. husband of Lisa L. Herman of Elizabethtown, four grandchildren: Justin A. Herman of Gunnison, CO, Nicole L. wife of Andrew Miller of Manheim, Joshua S. husband of Rachel Herman of Manheim, and Scott Stillwell of Harrisburg. Preceding him in death is a brother, Michael Herman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mel's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Please note that COVID 19 protocols will be in place. Wearing of masks and social distancing is requested during the time of service and visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
