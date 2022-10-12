Mellicent J. I. Shober

Mellicent "Millie" J. I. Shober, 85, of Denver, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Wellspan York Hospital. Born in Tamaqua, Millie was born a triplet and was one of five children born to the late Calvin and Mae I. (Hainley) Schappell and was the loving wife to Clair L. Shober for 44 years until his passing in 2004.
Millie was a proud band member and a graduate of the 1956 Class of Reading Senior High School. After high school she went to work for Cinderella Knitting Mills for 27 years, last working there in July of 1992. While working full time at Cinderella Knitting Mills, Millie still found time to volunteer at her church as a vacation bible helper, and as a choir mother during the years her daughters sang in the youth choir. Upon her retirement, Millie felt fortunate to spend time watching and playing with her young grandson, Joseph. She continued to volunteer at church in various roles such as a greeter and zone leader and together she and her husband Clair were an usher team.
In addition to the time she spent at church, Millie loved walking outdoors, watching her birds and knitting. She was great at entertaining, and everyone loved her cookouts. Over the past 17 years Millie also volunteered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the former Denver Nursing Home and was known as "the Bingo Lady" and was proud to hold Bingo for "her residents" as she affectionately referred to them. Millie was a kind and thoughtful person and will be missed by all who knew her.
Time spent with family was very important to Millie and she loved traveling. Annual bus trips to watch the Philadelphia Phillies, Niagara Falls and trips to Wildwood Beach were always enjoyed by the family. One of the last memorable family trips they all were able to take together was to Disney World in 2003 over the Christmas holiday.
Millie is survived by 2 daughters, Debra Marks Weihs (Eric) of Myerstown and Diane I. Englert of Denver; and a grandson, Joseph H. Marks of Myerstown. In addition to her parents and husband, Millie was predeceased by 4 siblings, Merrill Schappell, Marlin Schappell, Calvin Schappell and Bettie Schappell.
A viewing will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM, followed immediately by a funeral service at 7:30 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. Interment will be private.
Flower arrangements are welcomed. Memorial contributions are also appreciated and may be made in Millie's name to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. www.goodfuneral.com
