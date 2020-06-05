Melissa R. Otto

Melissa R. (Hatfield) Otto, 50, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from a motorcycle accident in Northumberland, PA. Born in El Paso, TX, she was the daughter of Zester and Marilyn (Jones) Hatfield. She recently celebrated her 32nd wedding anniversary to Jay Otto.
Her energy, enthusiasm, bubbly spirit and genuine need to care for others will be remembered by all that knew her. Melissa always found a way to bring joy to others. Whether it was through her uplifting spirit or honest guidance, she always found a way to brighten a person's day. She spent the last ten years succeeding at making others great. Her mantra was "Restoring Pride" and it was something she pressed herself and others for every day.
Her faith played an especially important role in her life. She and Jay were key members in the creation of LCBC Church - Manheim Campus. Over the years she did administrative work in the church, was on the Prayer Team, and a leading member of Starting Point. Helping others find and figure out their faith was something Melissa cherished.
When Melissa was not helping others or volunteering at the church, she could be found with her nose in a book. Continuing her education and expanding her knowledge to continue helping others, was something she strove for. She was also proud to keep up with her physical fitness. Hiking and running were activities she enjoyed. Added to her array of accomplishments was running and finishing the New York Marathon.
Melissa's spirit and love will be greatly missed by all those that had the pleasure of knowing her. Her love of life and drive to succeed will continue on in her husband, Jay, children; Jessica Otto of Lititz and Sean Otto, husband of Madeline, of Willow Street, siblings; David Hatfield (Elia), Jennifer O'Neill (Paul), Stephanie Avellino (Keith), and Robin Osbourn (Rick), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her closest and dearest friend, Nathalie Stroud of Lititz.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Witness Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Melissa's name to Venture Lititz, lititzpa.com/venture-lititz/. The service will be recorded and available to view after 10AM on Monday, June 8th and can be found at LCBCchurch.com/MelissaOtto
