Melissa R. "Missie" Groff-Knight

Melissa "Missie" Renee Groff-Knight, 49, of Belleville, PA, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Lynn M. (Groff) Snyder and the step-daughter of Joseph Snyder of Lancaster.
Missie devoted her time to her home, family and friends. She was exceptionally talented and crafty and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching, and generously shared her handmade finished products as gifts. She also loved to bake, and was famous for her peanut butter eggs. An avid reader, she especially loved Stephen King novels and had an extensive collection of his books in hardback cover. Missie had a very special place in her heart for animals, and would go out of her way to rescue and provide a safe harbor for every stray that she encountered.
Missie will be lovingly missed by her mother, step-father, and her son, Dennis Groff and his companion, Christina Heikes, of Lewistown. Also surviving is her step-brother, Michael Snyder and his wife Anita, and step-sister, Michelle Kennedy, all of Aberdeen, MD. She will especially be missed by her precious dog, Cookie, and her feline companions Scarlet and Athena. Missie was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Hall, who passed in September, 2018.
Missie's final resting place will be at the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery in Quarryville, where private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Missie's memory be offered to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com