Melissa “Missy” L. Griffith, 68, of Gouglersville, passed away October 24, 2021, at 5:10 PM in her residence. She was the wife of Steven J. Griffith with whom she shared 43 years of marriage in May. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Robert M. & Winifred S. (Buffamoyer) Mowrey.
She worked as a retail manager for 25 years at Doneckers, Ephrata for 15 years until they closed and later for 6 years for Van Heusen at the former Vanity Fair Outlets.
A 1971 graduate of Cocalico High School, she received her bachelor’s degree in 1976 from Millersville University. While in high school, she was on the homecoming court, was a member of the marching band and was co-captain of the tennis team. She was a life member of the Gouglersville Fire Co., was a drum instructor in the 80’s for the Renegades Baton & Drum Corps and was involved with the Lancaster Micro Midget Club.
A talented musician and artist, she was a founding member of the band “Broken Arrow,” with whom she played for 15 years. She enjoyed tennis, archery, baseball, horses, Nascar racing and was an avid Phila eagle fan. Simply put, she was the world’s greatest wife, mom, and maw-maw.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Cara Lee Griffith Ritchie wife of Donald Ritchie, West Lawn, her sisters, Roberta wife of Larry Grill, Landis Valley and Maribeth wife of Ronald Petery, Denver, her brother, Patrick husband of Michelle Mowrey, Lancaster, her granddaughters, Jamelyn Lee Ritchie and Julianna Marie Ritchie. She is also survived by her best friend, Kathy “Haws” Hainley, Mountville.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 6:00 PM at Gouglersville Fire Company, 475 Mohn’s Hill Road, Sinking Spring (Gouglersville).
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to assist the family with expenses c/o Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, PA 19607. www.kleefuneralhome.com