Melissa "Missy" J. Reynolds, 54, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Nancy Rowe Bailey and the late Paul H. Bailey, Jr.
Missy was a member of the Christian Alliance Church of Lancaster, PA. She was a very hard-working person. Missy worked for Community Action Program for over 15 years. Missy loved listening to music, especially Kid Rock and music from the 1970's and 1980's.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas D. Reynolds; her two daughters, Anna Reynolds, and Michelle Fasnacht (Jeremiah); her grandson, Jose Jr.; her mother Nancy Bailey; her sister Lisa A. Kile (Doug); her niece, Renee Weaver, and her nephew Matthew Kile.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In her memory, please send donations to the Christian Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
