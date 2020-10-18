Melissa L. (Martin) Truett, 44, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Monday, July 12, 1976, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Thomas and Gail Martin. She was married to Dewayne Truett. They would have celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in December.
In addition to her husband she will be lovingly remembered by her children, Aidan, Hailey, Mason, and Grayson.
Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
