Melissa K. Peifer

Melissa Peifer, 52, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, September 10, 2020, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer.
She and her husband, Craig A. Peifer celebrated 31 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Tellie L. Leaman wife of Larry G. Bowman, and the late Aaron L. Snader.
Melissa adored her husband Craig, her three sons Christian, Luke, Joel, her Momma, her dear extended family, and her many friends and co-workers.
Melissa loved Jesus with all her heart! Everywhere she went her light shined for Jesus.
A graduate of Conestoga Valley and Messiah College, She was employed by Willow Valley Communities since 1987, most recently as Culinary Training and Development supervisor.
A lifelong member of Mellinger Mennonite Church, she was involved in kitchen and music ministries.
Singing and leading worship were her passion.
A service of celebration will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:00AM. Visitations will be held at the church on Friday from 6:00-8:00PM and again on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service.
Masks are required and social distancing will be the protocol.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to YWAM St. Croix, 4030 Diamond Ruby, Christiansted VI 00820. www.ywamstcroix.org/donations. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com