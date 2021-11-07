Melissa Joy Rexroad, 38, of York went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 1st, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to Bill and Nancy Rexroad. Melissa was a graduate of Eastern York High School with the Class of 2002. She previously worked with JCPenney, T-Mobile, and most recently New Cumberland Federal Credit Union. Melissa always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She was loyal and fiercely independent. Above all, she loved Jesus and expressed that through her genuine love for people. Melissa was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church and attended ladies bible study at Calvary Church in Lancaster.
Melissa leaves behind her parents, Bill and Nancy Rexroad of Lancaster, two brothers, Doug Rexroad of York, Travis Rexroad of Randallstown, MD; maternal grandparents, Paul and Fannie Charles of Lancaster; a loving large family and many friends; her feline friends, Cleo, Tut, and Tuxedo. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William Rexroad and Vergie Rexroad; her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Charles.
Visitation for Melissa will be held the evening of Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603. Pastor David Thomann will officiate. The family will receive friends for an additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Melissa’s family would like to thank the staff of Lancaster General Hospital who graciously took care of Melissa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Help The Fight, 143 Oakridge Dr, Mountville, PA 17554. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville