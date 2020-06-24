Melissa J. "Missy" Ruhl, 50, of Lititz, passed away suddenly at her home with her family by her side on June 21, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Michael V. and Emily L. Toth, and the beloved wife of Randy L. Ruhl.
Missy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Her life revolved around being a "Mimi" to her three grandchildren. She was a die-hard Yankees fan, a lover of crafts and rock and roll music. Missy had an enthusiasm for life and for her family that was unmatched.
She will be missed by her husband of 29 years, Randy Ruhl, her daughters: Laura Shaub and Lindsay Ruhl, her grandchildren: Mason and Isabella Shaub and Rylie Batz, her parents: Emily and Mike Toth, her sisters: Tracy Toth and Mary Snyder, and her nephews Tyler and Christopher Wentzel. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Julie Ruhl-Clouser, and her children.
Guests will be welcomed to pay their respects on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. All services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation of Pennsylvania at 5405 Jonestown Road, Suite 102, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or to the Arthritis Foundation at 204 Butler Ave., Ste. 102, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com