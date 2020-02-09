Melissa Ann "Breitenbach" Hook, 48, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of Melvin Eugene and Mary Jane Webb Breitenbach and the wife of Michael William Hook, II with whom she celebrated 22 years of marriage.
She graduated from Manheim Township High School and received her Associate's degree from HACC. Melissa was a Shift Leader at Wayback Burger.
Melissa was a loving wife and devoted mom to her four daughters. Her favorite thing to do was cheer for her girls as she watched them play multiple sports. Her children were the center of her world and everything she did was to support them. She was very proud of them. Melissa loved to talk to people, and her laugh could be heard from afar. She loved to make people smile. She enjoyed serving people both personally and professionally and did so with a cheerful spirit.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Brittany, Tori, Morgan and Chloe, sister, Marsha Green (John), Pequea, PA brother, Melvin Breitenbach, Jr. (Daneen), Cape Coral, FL, mother and father-in-law, Linda and Michael Hook, Peach Bottom, PA, sister-in-law, Michelle Mas (Eric), Los Alamos, NM and Aunt Margaret Rivello (Tom), West Chester, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Melissa's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Allan Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, February 10, 2020 at The Groffs from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please visit Melissa's Memorial Page at:
Browse »