Melissa A. Troutman, 51, of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was the wife of Joel E. Troutman to whom she was married for 29 years. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Jack L. and Shirley L. Reese Yeager, Lititz. Melissa was a Staffing Specialist for Performance Group, York.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents, three daughters: Brittany A. (Nathaniel) Lenz, Elizabethtown; Brooke L. Troutman, Millersville; and Brandy M. Troutman, Mountville. Two grandchildren: Liam James Lenz; and Lauren Joel Lenz. Three sisters: Stacey J. Yeager, Jennersville; Ann M. Yeager, Harrisburg; and Lori (Tim) Riechard, Cornwall. Father and mother-in-law: Edward S. and Donna M. Troutman, Lancaster.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the America Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Ste.100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com