Melissa A. Schload, 44, of Maytown, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on September 1, 2020. All her grandparents who went before, met her with open arms and lots of food. She was the loving wife of Korey W. Schload of 14 years.
Melissa was a graduate of Donegal High School and Lebanon Valley College.
She will forever be known as a huge Tar Heel basketball fan, New Kids on the Block follower and an awesome mommy to Kyan. Melissa loved spending time watching cooking shows.
Along with her husband and son, she is survived by her parents Michael and Sharon Fritz, sister, Wendy Moore wife to Otis, and adorable nephew Miles. Caring in-laws, Kyle and Donna Schload, Nancy and Dave Sarley, Jen and Kyle Flora, and Kelly and Chuck Kinard. Nieces Kyla and Eden, and nephew Easton. Second Mom, Trudy Shirk.
The burial will be a private family affair but a celebration of life party is being planned for a later time.
In lieu of flowers, money can be given to benefit Korey and Kyan. Donations can be sent to the following address: Account of Melissa Schload, c/o Fulton Bank, 1641 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.