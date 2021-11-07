Melinda Lou Lefever, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Elizabethtown. Born Friday, October 28, 1955, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Rose V. (Wenrich) Hoch and the late Raymond G. Lefever.
Melinda had beautiful blue eyes, a smile that lit up the room, a contagious laugh and a down to earth, fun personality that everyone fell in love with. She was always well put together with exquisite style and elegance. She loved to cook and was an outstanding entertainer who always loved to serve others and make them smile! She always picked out the best gifts, she loved to dance, decorate and go to yard sales. She will also be remembered for being outspoken and feisty at times while also being very charming and sweet! She spent her entire life as a caregiver, loved helping others and went out of her way to make them feel special! Most of all, Melinda loved her family and cherished time spent with them, especially her dear mother, Rose, whom she loved with all her heart!
In the end, she continued to have a giving heart by donating her body to science via Humanity Gifts Registry/Hershey Medical Center.
She is survived by three children: Salina N. Spatola, Renee R. Derstler and Timothy R. Derstler, all of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are her mother, Rose, of Elizabethtown; 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandson (and expecting another great grandson); two sisters, Patricia A. Moszcienski and Teresa Engle, married to Roger, all of Elizabethtown. Melinda will finally be reunited with her infant daughter, Stacey M. Derstler.
A Memorial Service will begin promptly at 6 PM on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. A time of visitation with the family will follow the service on Wednesday. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in Melinda’s memory to ALS Association, www.alsphiladelphia.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com