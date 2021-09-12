Melinda F. Rolls

Melinda F. "Linda" Rolls (née Tripp), 75, of Elizabethtown, our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, has been called home by our Lord from the Masonic Village Health Care Center following a long-term illness. Born in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Ruth Ann (Carnahan) Tripp. Linda was married to the late Richard L. Rolls for 47 years until his death in 2013. She is survived by her son, Richard L. (Anne) Rolls, Jr., of Nebraska; two daughters, Paula D. (Frank) Wolfanger, of Emporium, and Bernadette L. (Daniel) Summerson, of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, David S. (Kansas) Wolfanger, Samantha F. Wolfanger, and Dalton Summerson; two great-grandchildren, Bella and Ryden Miller; and five siblings Suzanne L. (Wayne) Webb, Margaret A. Bateman, William E. (Regena) Tripp, Robert C. (Roseanne) Tripp, and Bess R. (Philip) Bartoletti.
In addition to her husband and parents, Linda was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph L. Tripp, Jr. and Harry J. Tripp.
A memorial service honoring Linda's life will be held at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 420 Crums Mill Rd., STE 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112; American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603, or the American Diabetes Association, 301 Chestnut St. #101, Harrisburg, PA 17101. To send an online condolence, please visit Linda's memorial page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com