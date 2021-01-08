Melinda A. Curry, 68, of Salunga, passed away on January 6, 2021 at her residence after a brief but valiant battle against leukemia. She was the wife of Larry J. Curry, Sr. with whom she was married 45 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John C. Licht III and Rosemary Kelly Licht.
Over the years, Melinda was employed by American General Insurance Company, K-Mart, and most recently QVC. An ardent reader, she also enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, gardening, crafting, collecting Victorian knick-knacks and dolls, and attending the Philadelphia Flower Show annually with her sister.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Larry J. Curry, Jr. husband of Abigail and their children, Chase and Savannah, and her sister, Marylou, wife of Robert Haldeman.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 247 Main St., Landisville, PA on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Private interment in Landis Valley Cemetery. Friends may view at the funeral home on Monday one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited and mask and social distancing will be observed. In
lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 or at-www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
