Melina E. Roda, 97 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Segro. She was the loving wife of the late Frank S. Roda, who passed on March 13,1991.
Melina graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1942 and Millersville State Teachers College (now Millersville University) in 1945. She taught in the Columbia School District at the Poplar Street School from 1946 to 1956 and at the International School of Rome, Italy in 1956 and 1957. She met and married her husband in Italy. With her husband, she once owned The Italian Villa Restaurant at Mulberry and James Streets as well as The Italian Villa East restaurant on Route 30 in Lancaster.
Melina was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and participated in the Bible study group. She was also a member of the Italian Cultural Society.
Melina is survived by her beloved daughter, Francesca Ranalli (wife of David); her most beloved grandchildren, Melanie Schmidt (wife of Ryan), Aimee Hopkins (wife of David), and Frank Ranalli (husband of Molly); great-granddaughter Gia Melina with two more great-grandchildren on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was lovingly known as "Grandma" to all who knew her.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Anne Guerra; her brother, Peter J. Segro; and her brother Joseph, who was a casualty of World War II while serving as a Seaman 1st Class in the US Navy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church at 119 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday the 24th of May with service at 10 AM and visitation beginning one hour prior. Committal will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Children's Miracle Network at www.pennstate.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org or to St. John Neumann Catholic Church at www.sjnlancaster.org or 601 East Delp Road Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneral Home.com