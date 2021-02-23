Melanio Ramos, 69, of Lancaster, passed away on February 20, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Cajamarca, Peru he was the son of the late Conrad and Filomena (Reaño) Ramos. He was also the dedicated and loving husband of Elena Pioquinto Tarazona.
He will be fondly remembered as the owner of M. Ramos Auto Repair in Lancaster for more than 18 years. He enjoyed working on cars and meeting new people. Anyone that came into the shop got to hear about the love he had for his family, especially his granddaughter. He was so proud of her accomplishments and spoke highly of her, to anyone that would listen. He would also share stories of his homeland, Peru and his visit to Machu Picchu, while showing off countless photos.
He will be sorely missed by his children: Edwin Ramos (Edith Velasquez) of Peru, Conrad Jesus Ramos (Marisol Minaya) of Lancaster and Angel Ramos (Aydee Aguilar) also of Peru, his grandchildren: Danna Ramos of Lancaster and Angie, Angel and Valery Ramos all of Peru, as well as six siblings. Due to Melanio's illness, he was unaware of the passing of his beloved wife of 49 years, on February 8, 2021. He was also preceded in passing by his parents and two siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA at 6PM. A viewing will be held from 5PM until the time of the service and following the service until 7:30PM.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com??
A living tribute »