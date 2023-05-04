Melanie Nicole Boyle, 25, of Lancaster and Long Beach, NY, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at UPMC Lititz. She was born in Rockville Centre, NY, daughter of Brian M. Boyle and his wife, Joanne Bridgette-Boyle, Lancaster and Darylanne Dunlay Boyle, Long Beach, NY.
Melanie was a member of St. Ignatius Martyr Church and loved animals, painting, traveling, her friends and family, especially her grandparents.
Surviving in addition to her parents, one brother: Thomas P. Boyle. Maternal grandparents: Donald and Lorraine Dunlay, Long Beach, NY. Also several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Thomas and Virginia Boyle.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. Visitation from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
