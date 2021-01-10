Melanie J. (Forwood) Nunemacher, 51, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at home. Born Friday, June 13, 1969 in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of James H. Grob of Elizabethtown and the late Gail C. (Weaver) Grob who passed away in April 2019.
Melanie was a 1988 graduate of Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, VA, where she lettered in basketball and softball, and from Harrisburg Area Community College as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She also enjoyed scrapbooking.
Surviving in addition to her father, are a daughter, Brittany L. Harshman of Elizabethtown; a sister, Michelle L. Keller of Elizabethtown and her grandmother, Sara A. (Charles) Weaver, also of Elizabethtown.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Bainbridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melanie's memory may be made to Lancaster County SPCA at https://www.pspca.org/lancaster or to Elizabethtown BIC Church, 996 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.