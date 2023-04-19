Melanie Irene Hilbert

Melanie "Mel" Irene Hilbert, 79, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Born in Shenandoah, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Purnell. She was the beloved wife of David E. Hilbert with whom she shared 60 beautiful years of marriage.
Melanie graduated from Mount Penn High School with honors. She later attended Kutztown University before starting her career at American Bank in Reading, PA. When she and her husband moved to Lititz, she took a few years off from work to begin raising a family. Eventually, Mel returned to work at Warner Lambert and then returned to banking at the Farmers First Bank in Lititz where she eventually left as Head Teller. After leaving, Mel began her career as Nanny to her wonderful grandchildren the light of her life.
Mel also enjoyed watching baseball and football, she was an avid reader of mysterious and love stories, and loved reading the newspaper. She was a talented poet and loved traveling with her husband. She was a member of the Lititz Women's Club and the American Business Club.
In addition to her husband David, Mel is survived by her children D. Jeffrey Hilbert (Pam) and Deborah Lynn Sheaffer (Randy), grandchildren: Erik Sheaffer, Drew Sheaffer (Alexis), Kasie Sheaffer; step-grandchildren Lindsay Rogers and Trevor Rogers, great-granddaughter Nora Sheaffer, 1 niece, and 1 nephew. Mel was predeceased by her sister Evelyn Purnell-Wertenberger.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 1-2 PM on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A celebration of life will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Mel's name to Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603, or to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
