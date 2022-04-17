Melanie A. Lutz, 79, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Mary E. (Fenstermacher) Parmer. She was the loving wife of Lamar B. Lutz with whom she shared over 52 years of marriage.
She was a 1960 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Melanie worked for the Lancaster Newspapers first as a secretary and then moved into circulation before retiring in 2008 after 37 years of service.
Melanie attended Lititz Church of the Brethren where she served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, usher and helped in the nursery. Later in her life she began attending the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church in Lititz.
She was a friendly, outgoing person who had a deep love and devotion for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In the Spring Melanie looked forward to the evening mating calls of the frogs in the pond, the visiting mallard ducks, and feeding the always hungry koi and goldfish. She also fed the birds and squirrels and fed crickets to her three toads living in the window well. She loved reading books and exchanged them with her friends. She also enjoyed staying in touch with all of her friends on Facebook. Melanie and Lamar loved cruising, especially the trans-Atlantic cruise to the Mediterranean countries. Her biggest enjoyment was being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children: Gary L. Lutz, daughter-in-law, Kelly Lutz, Shelby L. Spangler and John W. Lutz companion of Haley Brumbach all of Lititz. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Morgan, Sidney, Cody, Madison, Haley, Brady, and Melanie's sister, Diane F. Cheek wife of William of Lancaster.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 9:00 AM-11 AM at the church on Thursday. Casual dress is welcome. Interment will be at 2:30 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Flowers will be received, if so desired contributions can also be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission, PO Box 7508 Lancaster, PA 17604-7508 or COBYS Family Services, 1417 Oregon Rd., Leola, PA 17540. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
