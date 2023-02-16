Mel was born June 10th, 1952, to parents Jeremiah S. & Amanda M. Martin (deceased). He was surrounded by his family when he went home on February 12th, 2023. Mel enjoyed life; he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed his siblings and made a lasting impression on everyone he met.
Mel was the husband of Sarah J. (Graybill) Martin whom he married in 1972.
Mel was a good businessman; trucks were his passion. He was admired and respected for his vast knowledge of all things trucking. Mel will be missed but will be remembered through the "loads" of memories he created. The legend of Mel Martin will live on through all who knew and cherished him.
He was preceded in death by sister Mabel & Enos Weaver of Kinzers, PA, brother Leroy & Margie Martin of Orville, OH, and brother Louis Martin of New Holland, PA.
He is survived by his sister Lydia & Jacob Nolt (deceased) of Fleetwood, PA, sister Alta & Emory Martin of Oreville, OH, brother Jere Jr & Arlene Martin of Canton, PA, sister Francis & Harlan Martin (deceased) of Troy, PA, sister Mary & Elias Stauffer of New Holland, PA, daughter Kami & Michael French of DeLeon Springs, FL, granddaughter Socorro & Michael Matcovich of DeLand, FL, granddaughter Santina Censoplano of DeLeon Springs, FL, grandson Calogero Censoplano of DeLeon Springs FL, granddaughter Alexis French of Orlando FL, granddaughter Brenna French of DeLand FL, daughter Courtney & Mark Gruber of Terre Hill, PA, granddaughter Emma Gruber of Terre Hill, PA, grandson Reed Gruber of Terre Hill, PA, and granddaughter Sara Gruber of Terre Hill, PA, granddaughter Morgan & Justin Ash of Reamstown, PA, and great-granddaughter Nora Ash of Reamstown, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 17, at 7:00 PM at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA. The family will greet friends at the church on Friday from 5:00 PM until the time of the service. Please consider supporting our church Petra Church https://petra.church/ To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
