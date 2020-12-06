Megan A. (Warfel) Shissler, 27, passed away on Wednesday December 2nd, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. Megan was the daughter of Howard and Carol (Landis) Warfel.
She was the loving wife of Taylor Shissler, with whom she celebrated 2 years of marriage in May. Megan was a 2011 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School and The Lancaster County Career and Technology Center where she was awarded WGAL's Best of The Class at the LCCTC Willow Street campus. Megan also graduated from Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and obtained her Bachelor's in Nursing.
Megan was born January 23rd 1993 in Lancaster. At 3 months of age she was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma which she battled until the age of 5. During this time, she was a Make-A-Wish child and enjoyed riding in the Mother's Day Truck Convoy and going to Disney World. Being a childhood cancer survivor influenced her passion to become a nurse.
In 2016, Megan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and began another battle with cancer. She inspired many with her positive attitude and strength. Megan enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and hosting many events in her home. She also enjoyed baking, decorating, gardening, and spending time with her dog, Layla. Megan was employed at Lancaster General Health since 2011 and spent most of her career working in the IICU.
In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by her twin siblings, Marissa (Warfel) Baylor, married to Kyle, and Michael Warfel. Paternal grandparents, Ronald and Arlene (Weaver) Warfel. Paternal great-grandmother, Gladys Groff. Maternal grandmother, Lois (Nolt) Landis. In-laws Robert and Judy (Carrigan) Shissler. Brothers-in-law Robbi, Kyle, Kory Samantha (Showalter) Shissler. Sister-in-law Lindsay (Shissler) Mitchell (Brian) and 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Megan was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Earl Landis and paternal great-grandmother Pearl Weaver.
A celebration of life service will be held December 12th at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA at 11:00 am. Friends may visit with Megan's family on Friday, December 11th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and 10:00am to 11:00am prior to the service. Service will also be livestreamed.
Interment will be at Colemanville United Methodist Church, of which Megan was a member, at a time convenient for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Megan's memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1054 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.