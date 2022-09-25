Meadrith "Mimi" Stengel Cooper was born in Lancaster, PA on March 2, 1930, the daughter of Avis Howard and Charles William Stengel. She died peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She spent her formative years living in Lititz, PA, residing on the campus of Linden Hall School for Girls where her grandfather, Dr. F. W. Stengel, was Headmaster. Mimi attended Virginia Intermont and Linden Hall and graduated from Marjorie Webster Junior College with honors. From there Mimi went to Columbia University to pursue education in radio and television. At Linden Hall, she was the editor of the school magazine and played the lead in the Senior Play. At Marjorie Webster, she was the editor of the college newspaper and wrote and co-produced and directed the Senior Musical and played the lead role.
Mimi met the love of her life, Dr. John A. Cooper while studying at Columbia as he was pursuing his career at Temple University Dental School. John and Mimi were married in 1951 and resided in Philadelphia. Two years later the couple moved to Lancaster where John joined his father's Orthodontic practice, Cooper and Long.
They were blessed with four children; Mercedes "Teddy" married to P. Gregory Flory, Melissa "Missy", married to Kevin Anderson, both of Lancaster, Mimi, married to Robert Snyder, West Chester, and Dr. John Cooper, Jr., married to Rosa, Lancaster. She has four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Many summers were enjoyed at her family's home in Mt. Gretna and she participated in summer performances at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse where she had the opportunity to work with actor, Charlton Heston. Mimi and John spent over 50 years at their beloved home at Brant Beach, Long Beach Island, NJ. They were former members of the Brant Beach Yacht Club, Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club, and Seaview Country Club, Absecon, NJ. For 30 years, she taught water aerobics at St. Francis Community Center. She was also an active volunteer for the local hospital, SOCH, Manahawkin, NJ.
Her many community activities in Lancaster included the Lancaster County Dental Society, St. Joseph Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital and Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic Auxiliaries, and board member of Planned Parenthood. She was a founding and board member of the Lancaster Art Museum. Mimi was a member of the Lancaster Jr. League for 18 years and also served as board member. She was instrumental in starting the program, Art Goes to School. She served as Co-Chairman for the Jr. League Ball and was active with the Christmas Shops and Puppet Shows and co-chaired the advertising for the Jr. League Follies and participated as a solo performer. Mimi served as President of the Lancaster/Lititz Chapter of the Linden Hall Alumnae Association and received the Alumnae of the Year Award. She was a former member of the Lancaster Riding and Tennis Club, Quentin Riding Club, Cotillion, Lebanon Country Club and a life member of the Hamilton Club.
Mimi was an avid reader, entertaining friends and family, gourmet cooking, gardening and flower arranging. She had a floral business for several years, "Especially for You", and participated in the Demuth Garden Tour. Along with John, they enjoyed traveling to France, England, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Denmark. Treasured most were their many trips to Nassau with their dear friend, Peggy. Mimi had tremendous recall and loved sharing the many stories of all the famous people they met over the years. Mimi worked at Showcase of Fashions for many years and designed the storefront window and organized countless fashion shows that were fundraisers for various organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2014, her brother, A. Howard Stengel, her sister, Wilda Beth Chase, and grandson, William Flory.
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Mimi Cooper will be held at The Lititz Moravian Church, where she was a lifetime member, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Family will greet friends at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. To join the service via livestream click the following link https://www.lititzmoravian.org/mimi-cooper-service/ Interment will be private. Mimi loved fashion so in her honor please feel free to wear bright-colored attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mimi's memory can be sent to Linden Hall, 212 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.
Mimi's family wishes to extend their appreciation to the many caregivers over the years and most recently to the entire Hospice community. Their loving care will always be remembered with deep gratitude.
Please visit Mimi Cooper's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com