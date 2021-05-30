McKinzy Amber Anderson (Worm, Pumpkin, GG) 25, of East Petersburg, passed away on May 23, 2021. Born in Lititz, PA, she was the daughter of David and Lisa (Benard) Anderson.
McKinzy is a graduate from Hempfield High School and she worked for Amazon.
In her spare time, she enjoyed taking photos, outdoor activities, planting flowers, cars, motorcycle rides, classic rock, Binge watching Netflix, fishing, spending time with friends and family as well as her dog, Zeppelin.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Tanner Anderson; aunts and uncles, Doug Benard (Lisa) of Mashpee, MA, Brent Benard (Jody) of Lebanon, PA, Susan Jones (Larry) of Lancaster, PA, Dr. Christine Barnes (Dr. Kevin) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Mark Anderson of Lancaster, PA, Gail Murray (Jay) of Lancaster, PA and Rodney Anderson (Rhonda) of Lancaster, PA; and grandparents, Barbara and Jack Benard of Columbia, PA. Also surviving are numerous cousins. She was predeceased by grandparents, Anne Benard, Lynn Chillas, Rev. John "Wes" "Revie" Anderson and Joan ‘Joanie' Anderson and uncles, Bruce Wesley and Brent Adams.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at LCBC Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to SPCA of Lancaster – 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Suicideprevetion lifecom. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
