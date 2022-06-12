Mazie H. Galebach, 86, formerly of Akron and Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at The Gardens at Stevens.
Born in East Earl Township, PA, Mazie was a daughter of the late James M. and Maggie (Dickersheid) Smith. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Penryn, PA and worked as a nurse's aide at the Ephrata Community Hospital after starting there as a Grey Lady.
Mazie is survived by two children, Kenneth R. Galebach, husband of Judith, and Brenda L. Sweigart, four grandchildren, Lee, Brian, Christine, and Jennifer, several great-grandchildren, one brother, Jackie Smith, husband of June, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mazie was preceded in death by her husband, Ray G. Galebach, one grandson, Joe Sweigart, and four siblings, James, Mary, Goldie, and Ronald.
Graveside funeral services officiated by the Rev. Angela Hammer will be held at Penryn Cemetery, 1258 Newport Rd., Penryn, PA on Tuesday, June 14th at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mazie's memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.org
