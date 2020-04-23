Maynard G. Engel, 85, of Newport Meadows, Christiana, formerly of Leola, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Newport Meadows. He is the beloved husband of Nancy Dorthea Keck Engel.
He was born in Chester County, PA, son of the late Martin N. Engel and Susan V. (Umble) Engel. He was a member of the Belleview Presbyterian Church, Gap, PA. He enjoyed sport aviation and spending time at the Smoketown Airport with all of his buddies, and was also known for his woodworking skills. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army.
Surviving is 1 son, Douglas A Engel, husband of Julia Engel of Charlotte, NC; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Roy M. Engel, Sr. and a sister, Laura Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by his son Dwain M. Engel, husband of Vicki (Kurtz) Engel.
A Memorial Celebration will take place at a later time due to the current Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Newport Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or Willow Tree Hospice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online Condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
