MayBelle S. Huntzberger, 96, of Palmyra and formerly of Elizabethtown, died on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Elizabethtown she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mabel Shelly Miller. MayBelle was the loving wife of the late Joseph B. Huntzberger, Jr. before his passing in 2012.
A Homemaker, she was a faithful member of Conewago Church of the Brethren where she served as a deaconess. MayBelle enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing and cooking.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Betty Mae wife of Walter Bollinger, of Manheim, Linda Kay Brandt of Elizabethtown, Kathleen M. wife of James Saylor, of Manheim, 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Ronald Miller. Preceding her in death in addition to her husband is a daughter, Joanne M. Miller, a son-in-law, Melvin Brandt and two brothers, Orville and Foster Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend MayBelle's funeral service at Conewago Church of the Brethren, 7035 Schoolhouse, Road, Hershey, PA 17033 on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in West Green Tree Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring can send contributions in MayBelle's memory to Londonderry Village Benevolent Fund, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. To send the family on-line condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.