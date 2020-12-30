Maxine (Love) Raffensperger, 94, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Sunday, October 10, 1926 in Shirleysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nevin and Hulda (Hall) Love. She was married 27 years to Robert E. Raffensperger who passed away in October 1991.
Maxine was a member and greeter at Mount Calvary Church, Elizabethtown. A hair dresser most of her life, she worked at Masonic Village, and was retired from Elizabethtown Area School District where she worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed knitting, word search, gardening and walking, and always had a sweet tooth.
Maxine is survived by two children: Amy J. Raffensperger and Todd A. Raffensperger, both of Elizabethtown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maxine's memory to www.alzheimers.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
The family would like to thank the staff on Washington 4 at Masonic Village Healthcare Center and Masonic Village Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
