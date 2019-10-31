Maurice "Wayne" Frampton, 80, of Willow Street, PA, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his home unexpectedly. Born in Ogden, PA, in Delaware County, he was a son of the late Richard and Mary Frampton. He was a loving husband of Sandra (Traband) Frampton, with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage in July.
Wayne proudly served in the US Navy. He retired from Philadelphia Electric with 30 years of service. Wayne loved flying his airplane as well as fishing and golfing in Carolina Beach, NC. He was a member of the Slumbering Ground Hog Lodge, a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Lancaster AMVETS Post 19, Quarryville American Legion; and the VFW Post 1690.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Patricia Frampton wife of John Bankus of Willow Street; three grandchildren, Nadine Paulson, Hunter Paulson, and Barbara Winters; brother, Richard Frampton; sister, Barbara Atkins; and two great-grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Frampton; and a sister, Sissy Frampton.
A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Cooper Hill Public House, 1 Crossland Pass, Millersville, PA 17551. A drop-in will be held from 1PM to 4PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project and Water Street Rescue Mission Ministry.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.