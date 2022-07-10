Maurice R. "Rip" Miller, Jr., 89, passed away at his Reinholds home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, with his loving wife Deanna "Dee" (Faddis) Miller by his side. Rip and Dee shared 43 years of marriage. Rip was born in Romansville, Chester County, son of the late Maurice R. "Fuzzy" Miller, Sr., and Evelyn F. Lammey Miller.
He graduated from Honey Brook High School in 1950, where he got the name "Rip" while playing soccer. Rip served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with the 68th Signal Company at Fort Hauchuca, AZ, obtaining the rank of CPL.
Through his career, Rip worked in collections for Beneficial Finance in Coatesville, as a machinist at Layton-Greenfield in Morgantown, and he retired as machine shop foreman at RV Industries after 18 years of service. A co-worker once said that Rip was the only guy he worked with that no one ever said a disparaging word about. In retirement, he worked at Honey Brook Golf Course as a ranger.
An avid outdoorsman, Rip loved to hunt, trap, and fish, and he delighted in teaching his sons to master all three. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making cedar furniture. Rip built his own home at Struble Lake. He also enjoyed a good game of golf. Rip and Dee enjoyed travelling to Alaska, Hawaii, Germany, and sailing on 8 cruises with friends and family. A man of high integrity and a very likeable gentleman, Rip was easy to get along with.
He was a member of Hopewell Christian Fellowship in Elverson.
In addition to his wife Dee, Rip is survived by sons, Michael R. Miller (Jill) of New London, Matthew R. Miller (Clarisa) of Middletown, DE, and W. Latta White, IV (Donna) of West Chester; daughter, Kindra White Eby (Brian) of Reinholds; his sister, Marilyn M. Kline of Mount Joy; and 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Rip was preceded in death by his parents, his son Mitchell R. Miller, and his grandson Sam Miller.
Rip's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Hospice For All Seasons and Senior Helpers for their wonderful care given to him.
Rip's family will greet friends from 1:30 to 2 PM, followed by a celebration of his life at 2 PM, on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution in Rip's name Humane Pennsylvania, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. www.support.humanepa.org
