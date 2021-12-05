Maurice N. Lowe, Jr. funeral service will be at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Maurice’s memory to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Ste 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com