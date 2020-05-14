Maurice M.D. "Mike" Young

Maurice M.D. Young "Mike", 93, of Columbia passed away on May 10th, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late Henry W. and Isabella Reardon Young. Mike proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII on the DD 734 which guarded the USS Missouri. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0034 for 74 years. Mike worked for PP&L for 39 years before his retirement in 1987. He enjoyed fishing in Ocean City, MD, visiting Hollywood Casino on Wednesdays, and playing bingo on Sundays at the Hambones Social Club. Mike will be missed by his family and friends for his amazing storytelling.
Mike leaves behind his daughters, Lynn, wife of Tom Fetter of Columbia, Tammy, wife of Ed Dickel of Windsor; two step children, Linda, wife of James Sargen of Marietta, Monroe Herbert, husband of Carla Whary of Hallem; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife M. Ruth Deen Young in 2004; his first wife, Janet Townsley; his step son, Charles West; four siblings, Walter, Daniel, William, and Frances.
Mike will be laid to rest with his late wife Ruth at Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster during a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325 or stjo.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.
