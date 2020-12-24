Maurice F. "Pap" Welk, age 90, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. Stewart Welk who passed away in 1988. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Maurice S. & Sara Graybill Welk.
He was a member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. He was a lifelong farmer and had also worked as a milk tester. He was known for having one of the top dairy herds in the state. He later worked as a butcher, working hand in hand with his son for over 34 years. He enjoyed baseball, football and gardening. He was known to be a very hard worker. He loved spending time with his family - they were his world.
Surviving are 2 sons: Gary L. Welk husband of Connie Miller of Quarryville, Richard Nelson Welk of Oklahoma, 4 grandchildren: Christopher, Ben, Walt Welk and Nicole Miller, 3 great-grandchildren: Christopher Blaze Welk, Remedy Sue Welk, Oliver Welk, 3 sisters: Erma Strawser of New Providence, Marlene Fromm of Christiana, Elaine Welk of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Gary "Pete" Welk, 3 siblings: Irene Graham, Alta Strawser and Dale Welk.
Funeral service will be at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville on Monday, December 28th at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 12:30 until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
