Maurice D. Waters, Jr.

Maurice Demmy "Marty" Waters, Jr., 85, of Mt. Airy Road, New Providence, PA passed away at his residence on Monday, September 30, 2019. He and his wife Betty Ann Rice Waters were married for 56 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Maurice D. and Mary Ruth Fitzgerald Waters.
Upon moving to New Providence in the 1950's, he spent a lifetime operating Waters Game farm. An avid outdoorsman, Marty enjoyed anything involving shooting and hunting. An excellent shooter and marksman, he was a member of Utilities Skeet Club and competed in skeet shooting both nationally and internationally.
As an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, raising pheasants, cutting fire wood and also roller skating.
Marty retired from Alcoa Aluminum after 25 years of service where he was employed as an inspector.
He served his country as a peacetime veteran in the US Army as a SP4 (T) in Europe.
Surviving besides his wife Betty are 5 children, Dolores Waters, Diane Waters, Debra Waters and companion Ronny Fryberger, Denise Waters, and Demmy Rankin; 3 grandchildren, Joshua Waters, Steven Skotarczak, Alex Rankin; and a sister F. Marion Eckman.
Marty was preceded in death by a sister R. Elaine Jenks.
A Memorial service will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 7:30PM with a visitation from 6:30PM until the time of service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Marty's memory to SPCA, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.