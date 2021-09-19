Maureen T. Latanishen, 61, of Lititz passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy surrounded by her loving family. Born in Darby, PA she was the daughter of the late John Brennan and Mary (O'Dowd) Brennan. She was the loving wife of Dr. Andrew "Andy" Latanishen with whom she shared over 36 years of loving marriage.
She served as the office manager for Latanishen Chiropractic PC in Ephrata alongside her husband for many years. Andy and Maureen were best friends since they met at a dance club at age 18. They spent almost all their time together, both at home and at work, never growing tired of each other and enjoying countless adventures during their 43 years together.
Maureen loved backpacking and anything that was outdoors. She enjoyed reading, cooking, listening to music, and spending time with her family. She especially loved traveling with her family, taking countless trips to the mountains, snorkeling in Cozumel, hiking the Olympic Mountain range of Washington State, and lounging on the beach of Ocracoke Island in North Carolina. Maureen had impeccable taste in music, often finding the coolest new band before anyone else. She loved going to concerts with Andy and especially loved listening to XPN and National Public Radio to stay up to date on current events. Maureen gave the best advice, patiently listening and sharing her invaluable perspective on problems big and small. Her sons will especially miss being able to call her daily to check in about the highs and lows of everyday life.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Stephen Latanishen husband of Natalie Krak of Harrisburg, Ian Latanishen of Lititz and James Latanishen of Manayunk, PA. She is also survived by four sisters, Kathy Brennan-Kavanaugh wife of Pete of Lansdowne, PA, Sheila Mullin wife of Paul of West Chester, PA, Patricia Schweikart wife of Bob of West Chester, PA, Diane Capuzzi wife of Michael of Broomall, PA and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 11:30AM-1:30PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with a Funeral Mass to follow at 2PM at St. James Catholic Church, 585 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maureen's memory may be made to METAvivor, 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com