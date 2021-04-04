The family of Maureen Landis announces her passing in Lancaster, PA on March 31, 2021 from a non-Covid related illness. Maureen was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late James A. and Brigid McFadden at Misericordia Hospital on September, 1932. A first generation Irish-American she was fiercely proud of her Irish and Scots heritage. Her family moved to Lancaster in 1945 when her father became employed by Hager's Department Store. Upon graduation from Sacred Heart Academy, she briefly served in the women's Marine Corps before marrying Marine Sgt. Stanley F. Landis. Upon his discharge they built their home in Willow Street, PA where she became involved in politics working for Senator John F. Kennedy's campaign for president.
She went from a volunteer working on campaigns to running for office herself, (she was the first woman to run for mayor of Lancaster City) becoming Chair of the Lancaster City Democratic Committee and a member of the Pennsylvania Democratic Committee. She also served as president of the Lancaster Women's Democratic Club and the Lancaster Young Democrats. An avid and prolific reader, one of the highlights of her life was hosting James Michener when he visited Lancaster during his run for Congress. Maureen worked most of her life in the Communication industry most recently for Lancaster newspapers and St. Anne's Catholic Church and school.
She is survived by her children Stanley S. Landis, Lancaster; Kathleen A. Landis (Jim Althouse) Doylestown, PA; and Kevin E Landis, Rohrerstown. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Stan, son Brendan F., and her brother James (Jimmy) McFadden.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster at 10:15AM with burial to follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, along with the cremated remains of her son, Brendan who died in May 2020. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »