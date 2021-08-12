Maureen E. Youngkin, 73, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Maureen was born in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Phillip and Elizabeth (Houseman) Correll. She attended St. Clement's School in South West Philadelphia and worked as a waitress for over 25 years at Cavanaugh's in University City.
She was a resident of Ephrata, PA for the past 15 years and was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church.
Maureen loved the Philadelphia Phillies, her pet dog Chase, and most of all her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James J. Youngkin, four children: Jimmy (Lauren) Youngkin, Colleen (Michael) Gallagher, Michael (Diana) Youngkin, and Shawn (Dawn) Youngkin; 8 grandchildren: Bobbie Lynn, Michael, Jessica, Lauren, Kayla, Michael, Kyle, and Jayson; three great-grandchildren: Grayson, Nora, and baby boy on-the-way; three sisters: Peggy, Kathy, and Patty; one brother, Phillip; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at Cavanaugh Funeral Home 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074 on Monday, August 16. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Lehman's Restaurant 400 Wanamaker Ave. Essington, PA 19024.
