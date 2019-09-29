Maureen A. Hughes, 64, of Lititz, PA passed away September 26, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster, PA Maureen was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Perry) Quinn. She and her husband, Russell C. Hughes, III recently celebrated 43 years of marriage.
She was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Lancaster. She was an accomplished quilter and seamstress and assisted her husband, Russ in his woodworking business for a time. Maureen also enjoyed yearly trips to Aruba, frequent trips to the Pocono Mountains, antiquing with Russ and enjoying time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Maureen is survived by her children, Drew E. (April Bechtel) Hughes of Elizabethtown, Trevor J. Hughes of Lititz and Jessica M. (Zach) Zerphey of Elizabethtown; her sister Barbara Quinn of Salem, MA and her grandchildren: Paisley Hughes and Walker Zerphey.
She is also survived by her in-laws, Kathy Seaber, Bryan (Colette ) Hughes and Carl Koltz along with 3 nieces, Stephanie and Megan Koltz, Lisa (Hughes) Trahan and 1 nephew Eric Hughes.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Pine Grove Cemetery in South Sterling, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maureen's memory may be sent to Hospice and Community Care – www.hospicecommunity.org, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the American Cancer Society.
