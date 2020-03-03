Mattie S. Fisher, age 79, of 144 Spring Hill Road, Kirkwood, PA passed away at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was the wife of Jonathan S. Fisher. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Aaron K. and Mattie Stoltzfus Lapp. Mattie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 8 children: Fannie L. wife of Elam Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Barbara L. wife of the late John Fisher of Bird In Hand, Gideon D. husband of Emma Stoltzfus Fisher and the late Katie Stoltzfoos Fisher of KY, Rebecca L. wife of Amos G. Beiler of Quarryville, Aaron L. husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Fisher of Christiana, David L. husband of Saloma King Fisher of IN, Mattie L. Fisher of Kirkwood, and Emma L. wife of Amos Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, 66 grandchildren, 93 great-grandchildren and 2 siblings: Samuel husband of Katie Zook Lapp of Allenwood, PA, and Rachel Fisher of Ronks. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings: Emma, Ephraim, John, Sarah, Aaron, Rebecca, Barbara, and Jonas.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 144 Spring Hill Road, Kirkwood on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Ashville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
