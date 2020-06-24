Mattie R. Stoltzfus, 91, formerly of Morgantown and Sarasota, FL, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Christ B. and Malinda Riehl King and step-daughter of the late Lydia Lapp King. She was the wife of the late Elam A. Stoltzfus. She was a member of the Tourist Church, Sarasota FL.
Surviving are: 3 children, Rebecca married to Steve Cantwell, Arcadia, FL, Joanna Stoltzfus, Morgantown, Rick Sheafer, Killbuck, OH; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ada King, Linda married to Isaiah Ebersol, Susie Stoltzfus, Samuel married to Linda Stoltzfus. She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Linda Brugger; siblings Elam, David, Benjamin, Annie, Mary, and Emma.
Services will be private with interment in Gap View Amish-Mennonite Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
