Mattie Northeimer, 87, of Narvon, PA went to her eternal resting place on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Chester County Hospital after a brief illness.
Mattie was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara and twin brother, Raymond. She is survived by her sister, Isabel; two grandchildren, Daniel and Monica, and two great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private gathering due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements entrusted to the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, King of Prussia.
