Mattie L. Beiler, 70, of 1044 Georgetown Rd., Paradise, formerly of Leola (Monterey), entered into rest on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Moses M. and Lizzie K. Lapp Beiler. A parochial school teacher, Mattie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: sisters, Lydia Beiler with whom she resided, Naomi married to David Glick, Bird-in-Hand; brothers, Amos married to Miriam Beiler, Wayne Co., IN, Jacob married to Emma Beiler, Ronks; sister-in-law, Katie Beiler, Christiana. Her siblings, Henry, Enos, Annie King, Lizzie King preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the home of Jesse Riehl, 355 Newport Rd., Leola. Viewing: at the late home (1044 Georgetown Rd., Paradise) from the time of this notice till the service in Leola. Furman's Leola
